International Paper Co (IP) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 227.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $610,549.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $66.94 in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Stephens set a $66.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Shares of International Paper opened at $52.04 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $66.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

