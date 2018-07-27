International Baler Co. (IBAL) Director Industrial Corp Avis Buys 152,521 Shares

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Director Industrial Corp Avis acquired 152,521 shares of International Baler stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $343,172.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Industrial Corp Avis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 3rd, Industrial Corp Avis acquired 900 shares of International Baler stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800.00.

OTCMKTS:IBAL opened at $2.07 on Friday. International Baler Co. has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $2.10.

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter. International Baler had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.71%.

About International Baler

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

