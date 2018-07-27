Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 894.0% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Intercontinental Exchange opened at $77.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $77.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 135,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $9,596,555.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,138 shares in the company, valued at $113,387,891.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $592,823.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,040.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $20,014,469. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

