Intel Co. (INTC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 83,311,747 shares, a decrease of 4.0% from the June 29th total of 86,750,482 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,668,371 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura set a $55.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.05.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $162,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $53,328.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,683 shares of company stock valued at $246,834. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 27.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 9,184 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 163,356 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 165.7% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.2% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 55,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 246,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel opened at $52.16 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Intel has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

