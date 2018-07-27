Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,097,000. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,469,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF opened at $24.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

