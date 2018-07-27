Integra Lifesciences (IART) Issues Earnings Results

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Integra Lifesciences updated its FY18 guidance to $2.36-2.42 EPS.

Shares of IART traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,193. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $62,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 31,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $1,990,915.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,092,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,976 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,311 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,267,000 after purchasing an additional 235,759 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,997,595 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,567,000 after purchasing an additional 351,520 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,180,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 461,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.