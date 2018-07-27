Intact Investment Management Inc. Takes $2.33 Million Position in L Brands Inc (LB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,466,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $2,060,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,267,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,764,000 after buying an additional 203,673 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in L Brands by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $31.13 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $63.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.51.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.