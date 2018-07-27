Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb opened at $137.26 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

