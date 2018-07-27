Insulet (PODD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insulet has been outperforming its industry over the past year. We are upbeat about the year-over-year revenue growth in the last reported quarter on solid uptake of Omnipod System in the United States and other geographies. Expanding global customer base along with consistent strength across all markets drove revenues. Also, CMS issuing guidance which requires Omnipod to be covered under the Medicare Part D prescription drug benefit program buoys optimism. We are encouraged by Insulet’s solid progress with respect to its four-pillar strategy. Further, the receipt of FDA nod for the company’s Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System boosts investor confidence. Meanwhile, Insulet is exposed to risks associated with a weaker global economy and lower reimbursement rates. Also, a tough competitive landscape and heavy reliance on Omnipod System are concerning.”

Get Insulet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PODD. ValuEngine raised Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Insulet from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.47.

PODD stock traded down $2.30 on Tuesday, reaching $83.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,817. Insulet has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 8,671 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $780,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,084 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $92,064.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,186 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.