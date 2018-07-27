Insider Selling: Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP) Insider Sells 15,100 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$15,402.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 23rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$9,800.00.

On Friday, July 20th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$14,100.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Tuesday, July 10th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 6,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 10,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 8,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, with a total value of C$7,760.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 2,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 3,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$3,000.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 200 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, with a total value of C$200.00.

Rupert Resources traded up C$0.01, hitting C$1.03, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,069. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.68 and a 1-year high of C$1.46.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.