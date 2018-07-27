Insider Selling: Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Director Sells $155,575.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Robert S. Epstein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.15, for a total transaction of $155,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,149.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Illumina opened at $311.59 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.31 and a 12-month high of $317.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. Illumina had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 762,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $180,196,000 after purchasing an additional 328,886 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,048 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 191,980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Illumina by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.81.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

