Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) VP Sells $224,700.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) VP Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oliver Ian Chrzan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 18,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $666,900.00.

On Friday, June 29th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $207,780.00.

On Friday, June 22nd, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $206,940.00.

On Friday, June 15th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $210,660.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 1,472 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,520.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 28,528 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $990,492.16.

On Friday, June 1st, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $195,900.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $185,940.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $192,180.00.

On Friday, May 4th, Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $182,940.00.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CarGurus Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 12.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 36.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

