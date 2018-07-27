Insider Selling: Carbonite Inc (CARB) Director Sells 698,080 Shares of Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) Director David Friend sold 698,080 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CARB opened at $36.60 on Friday. Carbonite Inc has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Carbonite had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Carbonite Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Carbonite by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carbonite by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Carbonite by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Carbonite by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Carbonite by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carbonite to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carbonite from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carbonite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

