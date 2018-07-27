Insider Buying: New Century AIM VCT Plc (NCA) Insider Acquires £2,310 in Stock

New Century AIM VCT Plc (LON:NCA) insider Michael David Barnard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £2,310 ($3,057.58).

Shares of NCA opened at GBX 0.73 ($0.01) on Friday. New Century AIM VCT Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 77 ($1.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a GBX 3.40 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from New Century AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30.

New Century AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company is engaged in making of long-term equity and loan investments in unquoted and alternative investment market (AIM) traded companies in the United Kingdom. The Company’s principal objectives are to achieve long term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies, which are primarily quoted on AIM.

