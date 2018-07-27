Insider Buying: EJF INVE/NPV VTG FPD (EJFI) Insider Acquires £92,046.50 in Stock

EJF INVE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:EJFI) insider Neal J. Wilson purchased 50,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £92,046.50 ($121,835.21).

Shares of EJFI stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.45) on Friday. EJF INVE/NPV VTG FPD has a 12 month low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 180 ($2.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

