Ingredion Inc (INGR) Stake Raised by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 48.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,130 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.25% of Ingredion worth $19,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,034,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,472,000 after purchasing an additional 396,628 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 10.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 23.8% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 383,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 58,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion opened at $99.76 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.52. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $146.28. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

In other Ingredion news, Chairman Ilene S. Gordon sold 28,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $3,132,937.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 252,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,083,549.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Stephens lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.60.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.