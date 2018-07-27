Ingevity (NGVT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Buckingham Research

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price target increased by Buckingham Research from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ingevity to $89.00 and gave the stock a $90.05 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity traded up $1.44, hitting $99.06, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 468,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $100.20.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.14 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 49.81%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.1% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 5.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.