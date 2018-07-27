Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) SVP Paul A. Camuti Sells 1,800 Shares

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $97.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $79.63 and a 1-year high of $98.81.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 9.28%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Ingersoll-Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 186,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.