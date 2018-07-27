ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.20 ($22.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.75 ($20.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.22 ($19.08).

Shares of AMS:INGA opened at €14.35 ($16.88) on Tuesday. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

