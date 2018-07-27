Informa (INF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Informa to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 740 ($9.79) to GBX 880 ($11.65) in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.92) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 865.33 ($11.45).

Shares of Informa traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02), reaching GBX 800 ($10.59), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 4,015,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 624.50 ($8.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 773 ($10.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a GBX 7.05 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

In other Informa news, insider Greg Lock bought 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 818 ($10.83) per share, for a total transaction of £88,630.30 ($117,313.43).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

