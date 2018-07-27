Indivior (INDV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Citigroup

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from GBX 365 ($4.83) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.28) price objective (up from GBX 540 ($7.15)) on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Indivior from GBX 500 ($6.62) to GBX 610 ($8.07) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Indivior from GBX 450 ($5.96) to GBX 455 ($6.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 473.83 ($6.27).

Shares of Indivior traded up GBX 8.30 ($0.11), reaching GBX 315 ($4.17), during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 4,415,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,000. Indivior has a twelve month low of GBX 246.50 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 436.60 ($5.78).

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, overdose rescue, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

