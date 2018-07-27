Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Independent Bank Group traded down $1.05, hitting $68.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,127. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.31. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.43 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James C. White sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,799. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jan C. Webb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $377,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,441.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

