Independence (IHC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Independence (NYSE:IHC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independence earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 43.3932447209407 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Independence opened at $34.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Independence has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter.

In other Independence news, SVP Larry Graber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $108,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

