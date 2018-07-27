IMS Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,760 Twitter Inc (TWTR)

IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 394.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 62.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $461,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 2,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $71,798.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,474,133 shares of company stock worth $144,414,365. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of Twitter opened at $42.94 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 715.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Twitter had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.