Imperva (IMPV) PT Raised to $48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Imperva in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Imperva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Imperva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Imperva opened at $56.70 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Imperva has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Imperva (NASDAQ:IMPV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Imperva had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Imperva will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,311,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Imperva by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Imperva Company Profile

Imperva, Inc engages in the development, market, sale, and support of cyber security solutions that protect business critical data and applications in the cloud or on premises worldwide. The company's SecureSphere product line provides database, file, and Web application security in various data centers, including on-premises data centers, as well as in private, public, and hybrid cloud computing environments.

