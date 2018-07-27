ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,261 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,116 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,608,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 563,411 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ImmunoGen opened at $9.95 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.13. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

