IMI PLC/S (IMIAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IMI PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Numis Securities raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th.

IMI PLC/S remained flat at $$31.48 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. IMI PLC/S has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

About IMI PLC/S

