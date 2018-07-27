Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $147.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. MED downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.82.

ITW traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $139.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,214. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $134.66 and a 52-week high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 56.74%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,075,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 24,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

