Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Lessened by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,710 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,135.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 132,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. MED downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.82.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works opened at $141.25 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.66 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 56.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.