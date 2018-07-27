ILG Inc (ILG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ILG Inc (NASDAQ:ILG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ILG’s earnings. ILG posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ILG will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ILG.

ILG (NASDAQ:ILG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.33 million. ILG had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ILG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered ILG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kassirer Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ILG during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in ILG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in ILG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,524,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ILG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ILG by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILG traded down $0.47, hitting $34.26, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 462,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.42. ILG has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

About ILG

ILG, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership (VO), and Exchange and Rental. The VO segment engages in the sale, marketing, financing, and development of vacation ownership interests; and management of vacation ownership resorts, as well as in the provision of related services to owners and homeowners' associations (HOAs).

