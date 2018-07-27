IDOX (IDOX) Posts Earnings Results

IDOX (LON:IDOX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (9.80) (($0.13)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IDOX had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Shares of IDOX stock opened at GBX 35.20 ($0.47) on Friday. IDOX has a 12-month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($1.02).

About IDOX

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, Content, Digital, and Health. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

