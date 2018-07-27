IDEX (IEX) Shares Up 6.8% Following Strong Earnings

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) shares shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $150.07 and last traded at $149.04. 979,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 304,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.60.

The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.82.

In other news, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 24,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $3,388,638.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,338,402.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $45,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,317 shares of company stock worth $5,169,338. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,577,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,849,000 after purchasing an additional 238,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after purchasing an additional 174,470 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,843,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,535,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

