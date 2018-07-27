IDACORP (IDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In a month’s time, shares of IDACORP have underperformed its industry's rally. IDACORP operates under stringent regulatory environment and operation of its hydro-electric power generation units require licenses and the permitting process could involve a number of stringent conditions which may lead to significant capital expenditures. The rising operating cost is a matter of concern for the company. However, IDACORP has plans to invest nearly $1.5 billion over the 2018-2022 time frame for transmission and plant-expansion projects, which will allow the company to provide efficient services along with expanding its customer base.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IDA. ValuEngine raised IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Williams Capital lowered IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. IDACORP has a one year low of $79.59 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The coal producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $310.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $252,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,957.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $673,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 270,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $24,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $1,238,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,933 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

