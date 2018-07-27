I0Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $375.00 (I0C)

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One I0Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, I0Coin has traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar. I0Coin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $375.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000344 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001190 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000076 BTC.

I0Coin Profile

I0Coin (I0C) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,992,558 coins. I0Coin’s official website is izerocoin.org . The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

I0Coin Coin Trading

I0Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I0Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I0Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

