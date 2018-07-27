Husky Energy (HSE) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Barclays

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Barclays’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSE. Raymond James upgraded Husky Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. GMP Securities cut Husky Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.63.

Shares of Husky Energy traded up C$0.06, hitting C$21.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 349,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,571. Husky Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.10 and a 12 month high of C$21.34.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.07. Husky Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.49 billion.

In other news, Director Robert John Peabody purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$182,200.00.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

