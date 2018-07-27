Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Reevey now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Huntington Bancshares opened at $15.31 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,808. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.90%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

