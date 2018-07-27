Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $380,943.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

