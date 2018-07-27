Huntington Bancshares’ (HBAN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reissued their buy rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have a $16.50 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Nomura cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Huntington Bancshares traded up $0.20, reaching $15.51, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,267,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,473. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In related news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $28,469.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,052.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Porteous sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $933,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,387 shares of company stock worth $1,774,808 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,831,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,241 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 291.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,519,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,407 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $22,494,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,694,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 28.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,899,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

