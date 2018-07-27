Hubbell (HUBB) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised Hubbell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Hubbell from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hubbell from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of Hubbell opened at $122.81 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Hubbell will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 1,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.96 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $696,263.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,906,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,195,000 after purchasing an additional 130,354 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,091,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,917,000 after purchasing an additional 114,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 650,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hubbell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 598,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $64,010,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.