Huaneng Power International Inc (HNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Huaneng Power International Inc (NYSE:HNP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HNP. ValuEngine cut shares of Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HNP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,894. Huaneng Power International has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Huaneng Power International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter. analysts predict that Huaneng Power International will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 421.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 113,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 271.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,183 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 14.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Huaneng Power International during the first quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

