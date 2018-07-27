HSBC Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) a GBX 2,000 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 2,000 ($26.47) price objective from investment analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.19) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.84) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,420 ($18.80) to GBX 1,525 ($20.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,533.82 ($20.30).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,552 ($20.54). 5,379,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported GBX 52.70 ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 348.10%.

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton bought 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.