HRG Group (HRG) versus Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Financial Survey

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) and Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get HRG Group alerts:

This table compares HRG Group and Electro Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 11.05% -7.35% -0.56% Electro Scientific Industries 31.59% 40.37% 26.35%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HRG Group and Electro Scientific Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Electro Scientific Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Electro Scientific Industries has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.64%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than HRG Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HRG Group and Electro Scientific Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion 0.54 $106.00 million N/A N/A Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 1.60 $116.22 million $2.68 6.46

Electro Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HRG Group.

Volatility & Risk

HRG Group has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats HRG Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories. The company's product portfolio also comprises hardware and home improvement products, including residential locksets, door hardware, and plumbing products; pet supplies consisting of aquatics, companion animals, and pet food products; home and garden improvement products, such as outdoor insect and weed control solutions, animal repellents, household pest control solutions, and personal use pesticides for protection from various outdoor nuisance pests; and auto care products, including fuel and oil additives, functional fluids and automotive appearance products, do-it-yourself automotive air conditioner recharge products, and performance chemicals, as well as other refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, hearing aid professionals, industrial distributors, and original equipment manufacturers in approximately 160 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Harbinger Group Inc. and changed its name to HRG Group, Inc. in March 2015. HRG Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for HRG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HRG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.