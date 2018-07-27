HP Inc. (HPQ) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,974 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in HP were worth $14,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of HP by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,324 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HP by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,062 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after buying an additional 229,398 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in HP by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 90,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in HP by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 378,570 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 81,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $23.45 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 33.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

