Hormel Foods (HRL) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRL. Zacks Investment Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of Hormel Foods traded up $0.02, reaching $36.67, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 68,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,971. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, insider Thomas R. Day sold 43,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,592,711.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,950.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Nakasone sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $219,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,023 shares of company stock worth $3,152,731. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

