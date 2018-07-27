Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Holly Energy Partners opened at $31.65 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $128.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,607,000 after acquiring an additional 140,508 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,579,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,177,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,763 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 87,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

