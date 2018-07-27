Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Moelis & Co (MC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,390 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth Moelis sold 8,328 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $449,712.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 1,263 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $71,637.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263 shares in the company, valued at $71,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,942 shares of company stock worth $4,963,927. 29.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moelis & Co opened at $63.35 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Moelis & Co has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 51.43%. The business had revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.10%.

Moelis & Co Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.