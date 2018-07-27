Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,750 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth $18,684,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 83.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,922,000 after acquiring an additional 212,360 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Veritex by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 639,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170,247 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex in the second quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 111,791 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.65 million, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $31.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $116,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,261.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William C. Murphy sold 33,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $972,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

