HNI (HNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 27,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 137,771 shares.The stock last traded at $44.66 and had previously closed at $44.19.

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get HNI alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. HNI had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that HNI Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley A. Askren sold 32,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $1,198,567.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,028 shares in the company, valued at $9,673,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Berger sold 8,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $336,538.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,758.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,547 shares of company stock worth $2,510,219. 5.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HNI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,558,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,252,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HNI by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 83,889 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in HNI by 5.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,025,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,021,000 after buying an additional 51,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HNI by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,201,000 after buying an additional 49,092 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, and Taiwan. The company's Office Furniture segment offers a range of metal and wood commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, basyx by HON, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.