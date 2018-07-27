HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $130.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a market cap of $347.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Vetr lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.63.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

