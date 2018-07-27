Hershey (HSY) PT Raised to $100.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.28.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey traded down $2.43, reaching $97.23, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 34,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,639. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 113.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,181,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 349.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,697 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth $48,331,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 62.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,878 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 942,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,222,000 after buying an additional 349,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 420.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 341,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 276,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.